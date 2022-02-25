As Ukraine comes under attack, a Buxar family prays for their son’s safety

BUXAR: For the last couple of days, Madhu Dwivedi and her husband Harendra Prasad Dwivedi have been literally glued to the television set, anxiously following the proceedings in Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a military offensive. They are worried over the safety of their son Amritanshu Kumar, who is in the eastern European country pursuing a medical course.

A third-year medical student who hails from Buxar district, Amritanshu has been in touch with his family members back home, but his parents and sister are anxious about working out his return to India even as the Russian military onslaught in Ukraine rages.

On Thursday, Amritanshu’s younger sister Rashmi Kumari sent a mail to the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting the safe return of her brother to India. She said she is hopeful that the Indian government will work out the safe return of her brother and other students who are desperate to exit Ukraine at this stage.

The Ukraine-based student’s mother Madhu, a resident of Dasiyaon in Buxar district, said it wasn’t easy to contact him. “A few hours ago, we contacted him and he said that the [Indian] embassy has assured him and other students of their safe return [to India]. An Indian plane had gone there to evacuate the students [on Thursday], but it could not land there and returned,” she said. Her son is, however, well stocked with food items, she added.

At a media briefing on Thursday, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government was taking all possible steps to bring them back safely.

He said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, and among them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India over the last few days.

Harendra Prasad, an employee in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Buxar, fondly recalled the days in 2019 when his son moved to Ukraine after clearing the admission test. Like Rashmi and Madhu, Harendra is also hopeful that he manages to safely return home.

