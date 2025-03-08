Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Centre of unfair treatment towards Telangana

Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is not treating the people of Telangana fairly. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Lucknow, (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“I feel that the government of India is not treating the people of Telangana fairly and justly. Despite having eight MPs from BJP, some of them are union ministers, justice is not being done to Telangana in terms of sanctioning projects,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

The Hyderabad MP demanded that Telangana receive the same allocations as other states.

"Our only demand is that on the basis of parity, what is being given to other states should be sanctioned to the state of Telangana…Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Punjab and Jharkhand are smaller than Telangana, but they have more IPS officers. A proposal was made by the state of Telangana to increase the existing strength that has not been approved..." he said, according to ANI.

Owaisi made the remarks after attending a meeting of MPs of state called by the Telangana government with the agenda of resolving issues pending with the Centre.

The state government organised the meeting with the intention that the MPs should speak about the pending issues inside the parliament and also with the Centre, according to an official release which quoted deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Vikramarka had also invited all the MPs from the state, including Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for the meeting by calling them up, it said.

According to PTI, the Telangana government has been seeking approvals and funds from Centre for several projects, including expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, Musi river redevelopment and Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had recently alleged that BJP's Kishan Reddy was “creating hurdles” for the projects by asking his ministerial colleagues not to endorse them.

Reddy had said that Kishan Reddy believes the Congress government would get credit if the proposed projects are approved. However, Kishan Reddy dismissed the allegations.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)