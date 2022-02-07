Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament today

Union home minister Amit Shah will today make a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh last week.

Owaisi's convoy came under attack in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh while the Lok Sabha MP was on his way to New Delhi. Two persons have so far been arrested in the case and police have lodged an FIR for attempt to murder. Two pistols and a Maruti Alto car have been recovered in connection with the case, police said.

"During interrogation, both the accused said they were angry at the provocative statements of Owaisi and his party functionaries and to express their annoyance, they carried out the incident," PTI quoted an officer as saying.

The central government on Friday provided Owaisi with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the aftermath of the attack, which the member of Parliament from Hyderabad rejected. Speaking on the floor of the House, Owaisi said he is not afraid of dying but want to live as an “A category citizen”. He also drew the government's attention towards the hate speeches at recent Dharma Sansad, or religious parliament, held in Haridwar and Prayagraj.

“Who are these people who believe in bullets and not the ballot, who have so much hate. If this is the kind of politics we are going to see, of bullets being strewn at a tollbooth, we can see the kind of radicalisation,” Owaisi said.

He also appealed to the ministry of home affairs that it should form a special cell to "tackle this kind of radicalisation”.

Shah is expected to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at about 10.30am and in Lok Sabha at 4pm.