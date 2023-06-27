‘Why getting inspiration from Pak law’?: Owaisi on PM Modi's triple talaq remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda Muslims in Madhya Pradesh. The Hyderabad MP invoked former US President Barack Obama's remark on Indian Muslims amid the PM's state visit to the United States. "@narendramodi made certain comments on Triple Talaq, UCC and Pasmanda Muslims. It seems Modiji did not understand Obama's advice properly. Will the PM end "Hindu Undivided Family"? Because of HUF, the country is loses ₹3064 crores every year", Owaisi tweeted. In an interview to CNN, Obama had said that India may fall apart if the rights of religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld. The ex-US president suggested that the issue is worth mentioning during Modi-Biden discussions.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)

Accusing the PM of ‘shedding crocodile tears’ for Pasmanda Muslims, Owaisi said," On the other hand his pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their livelihoods, bulldozing their homes and lynching them. They are also opposing reservations for backward Muslims. His government has stopped scholarships for poor Muslims".

“If Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited, what is Modi doing about it? Before seeking votes from Pasmanda Muslims, BJP workers should go door-to-door and apologize that their spokespersons and MLAs tried to insult our Dear Prophet”, he said, referring to alleged derogatory remark made by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

“Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages”, he added, responding to PM Modi's remarks in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today.

Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said Triple Talaq has been abolished in countries like Egypt, Qatar and even Pakistan. He added that Triple Talaq not just do injustice to daughters but the entire family gets ruined.

Modi also said that the Supreme Court had reportedly called for bringing the Uniform Civil Code. “If there is one law for one member in a house and another for the other, will the house be able to run? So how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?”

