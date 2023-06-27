Home / India News / 'Why Pak does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

'Why Pak does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 27, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making BJP world’s largest party, PM Modi said interacting with the party workers on Tuesday.

Had triple talaq been a significant tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have triple talaq, PM Modi said in Bhopal on Tuesday as he addressed the party workers at the election-bound state.

PM Modi addresses public meeting Mera Booth Sabse Majboot in Bhopal
PM Modi addresses public meeting Mera Booth Sabse Majboot in Bhopal

After flagging off five Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the booth-level party workers of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said BJP is not the party of people who sit in air-conditioned rooms and issue diktats, but BJP's people are working tirelessly at the ground level. For BJP workers country comes before the party. "There is no place of clash, tu tu-mai mai at booth level. Serving people should be the mantra of booth-level politics," PM Modi said replying to the questions of the party workers.

This is the first public address of PM Modi after he concluded his six-day visit to the US and Egypt. On Monday, he returned to India and on Tuesday, he reached Madhya Pradesh. The opposition questioned why PM Modi chose to come to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and not violent-torn Manipur.

Urging party workers to keep all information at their fingertip, PM Modi said, "When you present something in comparison, people tend to remember that. Remind them what they had to do for gas connection before the Ujjwala scheme."

"Some people only live for the party, for the benefit of the party. They do this because they get a share from cut money. They don't have to work a lot because they have chosen the path of appeasement. Their politics thrives as long as the poor remain poor. The path of appeasement works for some time but then this creates division in the society," PM Modi said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi
pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out