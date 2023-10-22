Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP for revoking suspension of MLA accused of anti-Prophet remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it revoked the suspension of party leader T Raja Singh.Singh was suspended from the BJP last year following his arrest over his alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Taking to social media platform X, Owaisi posted,"@narendramodi has rewarded his dear “fringe element.” Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi’s BJP".The letter issued by BJP's central disciplinary committee member secretary Om Pathak read,"Upon suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party had issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice".“Your reply and explanation offered therein has been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith”, the letter added.Singh, whose suspension has been removed, has been featured in the BJP's first list of candidates for Telangana polls. He will be contesting from Goshamahal, the seat he currently represents in the 119-member assembly.

The BJP which has announced its first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana, will release the "second list" after the Dasara festival, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said.The BJP MLA is known for having made controversial remarks in the past. In 2017, he was booked by Hyderabad Police for allegedly threatening to “behead” those who attempted to stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.Telangana, currently ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is set to go to poll in a single phase election on November 30. Both the BJP and Congress are eyeing to upset KCR's chances of returning as chief minister for the third time.

