Ashadhi Ekadashi: PM Modi prays to Lord Vitthal for good health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the pepople of the country on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage called called 'wari' that devotees undertake from across Maharashtra on foot to reach Pandharpur in Solapur district, which houses a famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

The Prime Minister prayed to Lord Vitthal to bless the people with abundance.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality," PM Modi said in his tweet.

The Ashadhi Ekadashi is a prominent festival of the Warkari community, who worship Lord Vitthal, the presiding deity of Pandharpur and believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. The Warkaris are mostly settled in Maharashtra.

Keeping with the tradition, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray performed the 'maha puja' at Lord Vitthal's temple early on Tuesday in Pandharpur. He prayed to the God for an end to the Covid-19 crisis and good health of everyone in the state.

Thackeray performed the puja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at 2.30 am.

Warkari couple Keshav Kolte and Indubai Kolte got the opportunity to perform the rituals alongside the Thackerays. As per the tradition, a warkari couple is chosen every year to perform the official puja with the chief minister.

A pilgrimage is also undertaken on foot to mark the day, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has not allowed it this year. Instead, the 10 palanquins carrying the footprints (padukas) of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram and other revered saints reached Wakhri, a village close to Pandharpur, from Pune on board 20 buses.

The padukas will be taken to the respective mutt of the saints on foot.