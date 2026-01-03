Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Baruah hit by motorcyle in Guwahati accident

SILCHAR: Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Baruah were injured in a road accident near Zoo Road in Guwahati late on Friday evening, police said. (Facebook/ashishvidyarthiandassociates)

The accident occurred near the Guwahati Address hotel at Zoo Tiniali under the jurisdiction of Geetanagar police station, when a motorcycle hit the couple while they were crossing the road.

Police said the motorcycle was coming from the Chandmari side at high speed when it struck Vidyarthi and his wife. The biker has also sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Police personnel from Geetanagar reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured motorcyclist to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Vidyarthi and Rupali Baruah were also given medical attention.

In a video message on Saturday, Vidyarthi confirmed the accident and stressed that he had sustained minor injuries. The actor added that Rupali was under observation and that the motorcyclist had also regained consciousness.

In a video message, the actor said, “Rupali and I were crossing the street when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation and everything is okay. I am absolutely fine with just a minor injury.”

Police said the couple had stepped out after dinner and were crossing the road when the accident took place.

Officials said the circumstances leading to the accident are being examined.