Ashish Vidyarthi and wife Rupali Barua injured in road accident, actor shares update: ‘Nothing to sensationalise’

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi grabbed headlines after it was reported that he and his wife, Rupali Barua, met with an accident in Guwahati. The actor has now given an official clarification regarding the same, admitting that they were injured in a late-night road accident on Friday night and are now doing fine. Ashish Vidyarthi shared that he and his wife Rupali Barua suffered minor injuries.

What Ashish said

Taking to his Instagram account, Ashish shared a live video in which he said, “Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hain. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai… but absolutely fine (I am doing this live in a strange situation. I am seeing all the news channels talking about it).”

‘Nothing to sensationalise’

He walked during the live to show fans that he is doing okay, and said that he feels fine. He went on to add, “Just to let you know, ha hua hein. But we are good and nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hain. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Ap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care (Yes, the accident took place. I came to know that the bike rider also has gained consciousness. Let everybody stay okay, and I wanted to let you know this happened).”

In the caption, he wrote, “Rupali and I are well… We are under observation.. but doing well… thank you for your love.”

Ashish got married to Rupali Barua in 2023. He was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi. They were married for 22 years before amicably divorcing in 2022.

Most recently, Ashish was seen in the first season of reality show The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar. He was eliminated in the circle of shaq.