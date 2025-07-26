Ashok Gajaputi Raju sworn in as 22nd governor of Goa

PANAJI: Former union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju was sworn in as the 22nd governor of Goa on Saturday in the presence of a host of officials and dignitaries. Ashok Gajaputi Raju. (File Photo)

The chief justice of the Bombay high court, Justice Alok Aradhe, administered the oath of office to the governor.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Gajapati Raju said he was looking forward to working with the people of Goa. “I am delighted to be in Goa and delighted to swear by the constitution of India to serve the people of the country but Goans in particular. We all work as a team. I’m really delighted. I don’t know the local language, but this is my first assignment at this state office,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

“I am looking forward to working with you. We want everyone to work united, and when we unite, we are second to none in the world,” he added.

The oath ceremony was attended by chief minister Pramod Sawant along with the council of ministers, members of Parliament, MLAs and various dignitaries including Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu, Union MoS, Shripad Naik, Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyannapatradu, minister for women and child welfare, Andhra Pradesh, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Rajya Sabha member Sadanand Shet Tanawade, other political leaders, and others.

“On behalf of the Goa government and the people of Goa I welcome him. He has vast experience in governance and administration. I will enjoy working under his guidance. He will be useful for us,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

Gajapathi Raju served as Union minister for civil aviation during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 1978 he became MLA for Vizinagar constituency in Andhra Pradesh and later became a cabinet minister.