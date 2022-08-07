Ashok Gehlot's comment on rape cases, Nirbhaya incident triggers criticism

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s remark - that death sentences for rape convicts have led to an increase in killings of those who are sexually assaulted - has triggered a huge row. The Congress leader - during a demonstration on Friday - seemed to be blaming the law and the government for the rise in such incidents.

In a video that has been shared by the Delhi Commission for Women’s chief, Swati Jaihind, the Rajasthan chief minister can be heard saying: “After the Nirbhaya incident, the convicts are now hanged to death. This has led to an increase in the killings of girls. The accused - after the sexual assault - kills the victim so that there is no witness. I have observed a countrywide trend that this is happening.”

“This is a dangerous trend,” said Gehlot.

He was referring to December 16, 2012 Delhi gangrape, which came to be called the Nirbhaya incident. A 23-year-old paramedic student had died after days-long battle for life - the incident had triggered outrage not just in India but in many parts of the world too. Four convicts in the case were hanged to death in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on March 20, 2020 after a long, legal fight that the woman's family persevered.

Delhi women panel’s Swati Jaihind strongly criticised Gehlot's remark. “No matter how much this comment is criticised, it would be less. Today girls are being brutally raped in the country. The law came into existence with great difficulty after hunger strikes. Such statements of politicians break the morale of every victim. The job of leaders is to ensure women's safety, and not to make unnecessary statements.”

Safety of women has been a matter of concern in Delhi and other parts of the country. In another sharp comment, she said, “Ashok Gehlot should stop making remarks like a rapist.”

Calling the remark “unfortunate”, union minister Gajendra S Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “In last three years, Rajasthan has become the center for atrocities against young innocent girls.Nothing can be more unfortunate those changing the subject by making controversial statements to hide their failures.”

(With inputs from ANI)

