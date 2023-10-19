Ashok Gehlot's 'CM post' hint as he plays down Sachin Pilot rift amid first candidate list delay

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday refuted reports attributing the delay in ticket distribution to his rift with Sachin Pilot. He said there were no differences within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress. He claimed he had not opposed the candidature of even one candidate (of the Pilot camp) and was taking decisions in favour of Sachin Pilot's supporters.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The pain of the opposition regarding the selection process is that why are there no differences in the Congress party. I am sure you are talking about Sachin Pilot. All the decisions are being made by everyone's opinion. I am participating in the decisions of Sachin Pilot's supporters, in their favour. Only the BJP is concerned with smooth decision-making," he said on Thursday. Asked about the ongoing power tussle with Pilot, he said, "We are all united. I've not opposed any single candidate (of Pilot side)".

Hinting at his contention for the chief ministerial post, he said," After Sonia Gandhi became (Congress) president, the first decision she took was to make me the chief minister. I was not the CM candidate but she selected me as the CM...I want to leave the CM post but this post is not leaving me and it won't leave me also".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief ministerial post was the main bone of contention between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in 2018. The tussle over the post and its fallout precipitated the unsuccessful 2020 rebellion, which ended with Pilot losing his posts of deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

The Congress on Wednesday held lengthy meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the November 25 elections.

An Indian Express report said the delay was the consequence of differences in the party over denial of tickets to some ministers. Gehlot is reportedly keen on rewarding his ministers for supporting him during the rebellion. He also wants to give tickets to the six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress in 2019. The party leadership, however, wishes to snub those who have small chances of winning the polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report, quoting anonymous sources, claimed Gehlot was against denying tickets to MLAs and ministers due to corruption charges. He argued if they had been corrupt, they would have accepted money to topple his government.

The Gehlot camp, according to the report, is also against giving tickets to MLAs who rebelled against his government. The Pilot camp argues the same yardstick should be applied to those who defied the party high command's direction to attend the CLP meeting last year.

With inputs from ANI