Ashwini Vaishnaw meets gaming industry representatives to discuss new law

Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met representatives of the online gaming industry on Monday to discuss the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. People aware of the matter said the meeting focused largely on distinguishing between online money games, which the legislation prohibits, and other categories such as e-sports and social gaming, which the government intends to promote. Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (X)

Officials said the need for an orderly transition for gaming companies and measures to protect users’ funds were also discussed. They noted that several platforms have begun implementing compliance measures in anticipation of the law coming into force.

Officials said the meeting was aimed at ensuring a smoother transition and encouraging companies to focus on categories of online games that remain outside the scope of prohibition. HT has reached out to IT ministry officials and industry associations for comments.

The meeting came days after the new law received presidential assent on August 22. The legislation prohibits all forms of online money games, including those offering cash rewards or virtual currencies that can be converted into money.

The law seeks to encourage the growth of e-sports, skill-based games without monetary stakes, and other recreational online activities.

IT secretary S Krishnan said the government was working on a fast-track implementation plan. “The law will come into effect very quickly and all necessary steps are being taken in that regard,” he said on the sidelines of an India Cellular and Electronics Association event on Monday.

Providing online money gaming services will attract penalties of up to three years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore under the new law. Advertising or promoting such platforms could result in a two-year jail term and fines of up to ₹50 lakh.

Officials said the law prioritised social welfare over financial gains. The rules for the law will be placed in the public domain for consultation before they are finalised. Officials said inputs will be sought during this process. The industry has pointed out that it was not directly consulted in the final stages before the Cabinet cleared the legislation.

The government maintains that multiple rounds of dialogue have taken place over the past three to four years.

Industry associations, including the All India Gaming Federation, the E-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to reconsider a blanket ban. They argued that restrictions could push gaming activity underground, potentially harming both players and legitimate businesses.