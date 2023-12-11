ASI likely to file Gyanvapi survey report before Varanasi court today

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was on Monday likely to file a report before the Varanasi district court on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court granted the ASI 10 more days on November 30 to file the report.

The Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi . (ANI)

“The survey report is likely to be filed before the district court on Monday,” said ASI’s lawyer Amit Srivastava, who on November 28 filed a plea seeking three more weeks for submitting the report. Srivastava said ASI experts were working to analyse data, including images related to historical structure and remains.

He said the ASI was cross-checking, correlating, and compiling the findings of experts and specialists. Srivastava added the completion and preparation of the report would take some more time.

Akhlaque Ahmad, the lawyer for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the mosque, objected to the ASI’s plea, saying it was seeking time again and again without any concrete cause. He sought dismissal of the application.

District judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha on November 30 cited facts in the application while granting 10 days to the ASI to file the report in the court while fixing December 11 as the next date of hearing.

On November 18, the district court gave the ASI 10 days to submit the report after hearing its application seeking 15 days. The court granted on November 2 the ASI 15 days to submit the report.

The survey resumed amid tight security on August 4 after the Allahabad high court a day earlier vacated a stay and gave the go-ahead for the exercise. The Varanasi court ordered the survey on July 21.