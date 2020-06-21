e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Asked for 1,000 you gave 50’: Telangana attacks centre with record Covid 19 spike

Telangana has recorded the sharpest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Telangana announced revised guidelines on Saturday to deal with the renewed threat posed by rising number of coronavirus cases
Telangana announced revised guidelines on Saturday to deal with the renewed threat posed by rising number of coronavirus cases(HT Photo)
         

Telangana’s KCR-led government on Sunday launched an attack on Centre accusing it of not supporting the state with proper facilities and financial aid for coronavirus containment efforts and claimed to have managed the crisis on its own strength. The verbal assault came on a day when a record number of new cases took the state’s Covid-19 tally past the 7,000-mark.

“How many times has your ICMR changed guidelines, you must think about it. We asked for 1000 ventilators but you have given us only 50. Our machine was diverted to Kolkata by ICMR on the orders of the PM. We ordered the machine but you diverted it there,” Telangana health minister Eatala Rajendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

546 new Covid 19 cases were reported from Telangana in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 7,072 cases including 203 deaths to the disease, 5 of them registered in the last 24 hours. Total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 3,363.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The state has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of infections in the past few days and the government was forced to reintroduce some restrictions as a precautionary measure.

“You did not give us proper facilities and financial aid but our state government has managed,” Rajendra said while snipping at the Centre on Sunday.

The coronavirus situation in the entire country has gone from bad to worse with a record 15,413 Covid-19 cases getting registered across the country, pushing India’s tally to 4,10,461—Fourt highest in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia. The country’s death toll has risen to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, as per the health ministry data released on Sunday.

3,506 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in Telangana.

The Telangana government issued fresh guidelines on Sunday to tighten the restrictions in government workplaces. A circular issued by the chief secretary said that all state-level government offices will function with reduced manpower.

Also Read: Telangana tightens restrictions in govt offices as Covid-19 cases on the rise

Apart from common people, several politicians, bureaucrats and police officers have also contracted the virus.

According to ANI, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao confirmed on Sunday to have tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, as many as three IPS officers in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate had tested positive, besides, 18 police personnel in the special branch wing of the state police.

