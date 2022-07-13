Assailants hurl bombs at RSS office in Kerala

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants hurled bombs at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Payyanur in north Kerala’s Kannur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

No casualties were reported. As per the visuals from the CCTV (closed-circuit television) the miscreants who came on two motorcycles had been conducting a recce of the area before hurling the bombs at the office.

During the attack, window panes and gate of the office suffered damage. RSS- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders suspected the role of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) behind the attack and sought a high-level inquiry. Later, the RSS-BJP workers also took out a protest in the town.

“We suspect the role of CPI(M) in the attack. They are neck-deep in trouble after the disclosures of the gold smuggling accused (Swapna Suresh), the ruling party is resorting to tricks to divert attention,” said BJP Kannur district president N Harisdasan. He added that the party is trying to vitiate peace in the trouble-torn district. The CPI (M), however, denied any role in the attack.

“Let police investigate. We have no role in the attack,” said CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

This is not first such incident in the state as last week, two migrant workers from Assam, a man and his son, were killed due to a bomb explosion in the district. Both, Fazal Khan (52) and his son Shahidul (22), were working as waste collectors in Mattanur area. The bomb went off in their rented house when they were segregating the waste collected from the area. Their rented house suffered serious damage due to the impact of the explosion.

A senior police officer later said that the blast was triggered when they were trying to open a steel tiffin box stuffed with the explosives.

On June 30, a bomb was hurled at the ruling CPI (M) office headquarters in the state capital AKG Centre. The attack unfolded as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kannur to visit his constituency Wayanad.