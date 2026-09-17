Assalamalaikum, then ‘routine’ transfer: Bengal IPS officer Bushara Bano's transfer sparks row

The “routine” transfer of Muslim Indian Police Service officer Bushara Bano in West Bengal has triggered sharp reactions, with the Opposition alleging it to be linked to her recent ‘Assalamalaikum & Inshallah’ greeting.

Bushara Bano is a 2021-batch IPS officer (X/Grab from video by @HinduLegalFund ·)

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Bushara Bano, who was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur (Paschim Medinipur), was on Monday transferred and appointed as the Deputy Commandant of the State Armed Police 4th Battalion, HT earlier reported.

Transfer sparks row

Bano's transfer came a day after a Hindu rights group said on X it filed a complaint against the 2021-batch IPS officer over her using Islamic greetings instead of saying “Vande Mataram” or “Jai Hind” in a social media video.

In the video, Bano was seen explaining how the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh helped her during her preparations for the civil service exam and how UPSC aspirants could benefit from the academy.

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{{^usCountry}} The video in question showed Bano starting her message with the Islamic greeting "Assalam Alaikum" (peace be upon you). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video in question showed Bano starting her message with the Islamic greeting "Assalam Alaikum" (peace be upon you). {{/usCountry}}

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After filing its complaint with the police, the Hindu Legal Fund alleged that Bano “began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah — and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind”.

“A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action,” it said on X.

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Amid claims that Bano was transferred over the Islamic greeting, a senior officer, seeking anonymity, said the move was a “routine transfer”, HT reported on Monday.

The notification was issued by the Police Service Cell under the Home & Hill Affairs Department. Two West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers were also given fresh postings as part of the minor administrative reshuffle.

“It was a routine transfer,” the senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

The transfer sparked reactions from several opposition leaders, who linked the move with the “Assalamalaikum & Inshallah”.

“For a country whose Prime Minister inaugurated new Parliament with sengol & bare chested sadhus, transferring a Muslim IPS officer for saying Assalamalaikum & Inshallah is ridiculous. We are a nation gone mad, poisoned with hate & bigotry. God Save India,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X.

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Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said on X, “Bushra Bano’s transfer after saying “Assalamu Alaikum”, “InshaAllah” and “JazakAllah”, followed by the West Bengal CM calling an election a “test” of Muslim loyalty , a veiled threat to the community as a whole doesn’t shock us anymore.”

What is rather amusing, Mufti said, is that “three simple words peace be upon you, God willing, and God be praised can apparently rattle a party so large and powerful.”

“First our food, clothes and marriages , now even our vocabulary and our votes are being policed,” ,Mufti said, slamming the BJP as an “insecure” party.

Insecurity, thy name is BJP, she wrote.