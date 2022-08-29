Assam: 3 arrested in Karimganj for alleged abduction, gangrape of 18-yr-old girl

Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for the alleged abduction and gangrape of 18-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and three of the four accused were arrested later while one is still absconding, police said.

According to senior officials of Karimganj police, a girl from Nilambazar on Saturday evening lodged a complaint that she was abducted by four men and they later gangraped her.

“According to the complaint, the accused took her to a jungle area near India-Bangladesh international border and raped her,” said the official.

The accused were arrested from three different areas on Saturday night and in the wee hours of Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahimuddin, Nasiruddin and Suleman Ali, who are the residents of Dalgram village. They are aged between 19 to 23.

A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the girl on Saturday night.

The accused were arrested under section 366 (abducting woman and compelling her for marriage) and 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of police of Karimganj district Padmanabh Baruah said, “Three persons including the prime accused have been arrested and one accused is still absconding. We are investigating the matter; the complainant and arrested persons went through necessary medical checkups.”

However, some police officials claimed the girl knew the prime accused before the incident happened and the family members of the arrested persons alleged that she was in a relationship with one of them.

“The family members have claimed that the girl knew the boy and the intercourse was consensual. We are investigating the matter from all angles and interrogation is going on,” said an official from Nilambazar police station.

