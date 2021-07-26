Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: 43-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping an autistic minor
india news

Assam: 43-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping an autistic minor

The family of the rape survivor said the accused was known to them and visited their home often in Assam’s Karimganj district.
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The accused, a resident of Badarpur town, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year old autistic girl in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday evening following a complaint at Badarpur police station by the family members of the survivor

The accused, who is a resident of Badarpur town, has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The survivor is going through a regular medical test and after that it will be established whether she was raped. But the family members are alleging that she was sexually assaulted. Our officials have taken her statement,” said Dipak Saikia, officer in charge of Badarpur police station.

The family members have demanded strict punishment for the accused. “Though our girl is 17-years-old, her brain is still like a 5-year-old child. She is autistic and we treat her like a little kid. The accused is known to our family and he used to visit our home often. We never realised that he can try to force himself on our little girl one day. We want strict action against him,” one of the members said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP