Assam: 43-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping an autistic minor

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year old autistic girl in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday evening following a complaint at Badarpur police station by the family members of the survivor

The accused, who is a resident of Badarpur town, has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The survivor is going through a regular medical test and after that it will be established whether she was raped. But the family members are alleging that she was sexually assaulted. Our officials have taken her statement,” said Dipak Saikia, officer in charge of Badarpur police station.

The family members have demanded strict punishment for the accused. “Though our girl is 17-years-old, her brain is still like a 5-year-old child. She is autistic and we treat her like a little kid. The accused is known to our family and he used to visit our home often. We never realised that he can try to force himself on our little girl one day. We want strict action against him,” one of the members said.