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Assam: 65-year-old man arrested for raping two minor girls, one dies by suicide

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district for allegedly raping two minor girls, while one of the minors later died by suicide.

Published on: May 09, 2026 09:27 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday, following which one of them died by suicide, police said.

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday

According to the family members of the minors, the two girls had gone to collect mangoes from the accused’s house when he allegedly caught them, tied their hands, and sexually assaulted them.

“They initially did not tell us about the incident. Later, one of them died by suicide, after which the other girl revealed the matter and identified the accused,” family members alleged.

The families lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Teok police station on Friday, following which a case was registered against the accused.

The case was registered under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment of suicide, police said.

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