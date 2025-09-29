Assam asks Centre to invoke MLAT with Singapore over Zubeen Garg’s death probe

SILCHAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government has asked the central government to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore so that the state police get access to case details in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. A pavilion with photographs of deceased singer Zubeen Garg, at the entrance of a community Durga Puja pandal, in Guwahati, Assam, on Sept 29 (PTI)

“The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen,” he said in a post on X.

“Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities — giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice,” he said.

Sarma later told reporters that an Assam Police team was already in Singapore and if India invoked the treaty, the team could get access to the investigation. “I hope the central government will accept our request,” he said.

Garg was in Singapore to take part in the North East Festival, organised by Syamkanu Mahanta, on September 20. But a day prior to that, he, along with some associates and others residing in Singapore, went out to sea in a yacht. The 52-year-old singer was swimming when he is believed to have suffered a bout of epileptic seizure and died.

More than 60 police complaints have been lodged across Assam against the chief organiser of NEIF, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s secretary Siddharth Sharma.

On Monday, his wife Garima Garg blamed the organisers for not taking care of her husband who had undertaken the journey despite severe health issues. “I couldn’t accompany him because his father was ill and I told him that I’ll tour with him from September 29. We want to know what actually happened before his death and if anyone is responsible for negligence or any conspiracy, there must be strict action,” she said.

The Assam government, on September 24, constituted a 10-member SIT under CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta to probe the circumstances that led to Garg’s death in Singapore. Sarma has declared that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be sought if the SIT probe was not satisfactory.

On September 27, Himanta asked Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to appear before the police in Guwahati by October 6, and declared that a lookout notice had been issued against them.

On Monday, he said that the police are aware of their locations and if they do not appear before the state police by October 6, they would be arrested and brought back.

In a video on September 25, Mahanta said that he was innocent. He put out another message on Facebook on Monday after the chief minister’s statement but didn’t reveal his location. “Respected people of Assam, I will be coming soon. I have already informed the police. I will fully cooperate with the government and the administration,” he said.

“I have nothing to hide. I will answer every question asked by the SIT. Let there be the highest level of investigation, let every aspect and every detail be thoroughly examined. From the depths of people’s hearts, I only wish that all the truths connected with the death of my dearest Zubeen come out clearly.”