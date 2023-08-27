Assam: Boy, 10, found hanging at BJP MP's Silchar residence; police begin probe

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajdeep Roy's residence in Assam's Silchar on Saturday evening, the police said.

BJP Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy.

The body was recovered by the police and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem. The boy, identified as Rajdeep Roy (a namesake of the BJP MP), was a Class-5 student and had been staying at the MP's house with his mother and elder sister for a few years, according to his family.

“They hailed from Palong Ghat area of Cachar district and his mother works as a house help at MP Rajdeep Roy's house. For better education of her two children, the woman brought them to Silchar a few years back,” a family member told the media on Saturday evening.

The BJP MP rushed to his house after getting the information and later told the media that the door (of the room where the body was recovered), was closed from inside and when police broke open it, the boy was found unconscious. “He was taken to a nearby hospital and the doctors tried to save him but it was too late. He was declared dead by the doctors,” Roy told the media.

Police said the prima facie suggests that it was a case of suicide and his family members also told the cops that he was angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.

“His mother went to buy some groceries with my daughter and before that, the boy asked her to give her mobile phone which she refused. She was out for around 40 minutes. When she returned, she found that the door of the room was closed from inside,” added Roy. Roy, however, expressed doubt over the cause of death.

"Though initial investigations are suggesting that it could be a case of suicide, I am not sure about it. I have talked to the top cops in the district and asked them to investigate the matter thoroughly," Roy said.

According to Roy, the boy was a bright student. "I saw his handwriting and also interacted with him a few times. He had good knowledge… This death is a personal loss to me and my family is shocked," the MP added.

The police said they visited the house and examined everything thoroughly. "Everyone was cooperating with us and further investigation is going on," an official said.