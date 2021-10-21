Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two juveniles in Assam murder 6-year-old girl for resisting sexual assault
Two juveniles in Assam murder 6-year-old girl for resisting sexual assault

Investigators said the guard bought the smartphone for his son’s online classes and the child got addicted to pornography along with the two others
The three accused juveniles with Nagaon superintendent of police Anand Mishra on Wednesday (Photo Courtesy: Nagaon police)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 04:11 PM IST
By Utpal Parashar

Three boys, who were addicted to watching porn on a mobile phone given to one of them for his online classes, allegedly murdered a six-year-old girl when she resisted their attempt to sexually assault her in Assam’s Nagaon district, investigators said. Aged between 8 and 11, the three were taken into custody on Wednesday while the parents of one of them were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The girl’s body with injury marks on her head and chest was found at a toilet of a non-functional stone quarry on Monday after she went missing from her home. Police cited preliminary investigation and said it shows she was hit with a blunt object. The girl’s post-mortem report is awaited, but police prima facie said it was a case of physical assault and molestation, but not rape.

“Security guard of the quarry told us the victim’s body was first seen by three minors, one of whom is his son. The boys said the body was removed from the spot by the guard. When we questioned that guard again, he said the crime was committed by the minors,” said Mrinmoy Das, a subdivisional police officer.

Police said two 11-year-olds, the son and nephew of the guard, and another eight-year-old accused lived in the neighbourhood of the girl, whose mother is no more, and she stayed with her grandmother and daily-wager father.

Investigators said the guard bought the smartphone for his son’s online classes and the child got addicted to pornography along with the two others. They added the phone’s browsing history confirmed it.

“On Monday, the three minors took the girl to the quarry and tried to molest her. When she resisted and threatened to complain against them, the minors hit her on the head and chest with a stone which resulted in her death. The minors then hid the body in the quarry’s toilet,” said Das.

Police said the three appeared more mature for their age and were unrepentant. They found the three had been molesting other minor girls as well.

