Assam cabinet approves new law banning polygamy; to give 7-year jail term

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a new law banning polygamy, which will be tabled in the next assembly session, to be held later this month, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The cabinet has approved a Bill to prevent polygamy in Assam. Anyone found guilty of indulging in polygamy will face seven years imprisonment . In the new Bill, this offence (polygamy) has been made non-cognizable and those arrested under its provisions will not get bail immediately,” Sarma said after the cabinet meeting in Guwahati.

“Since the man who indulges in polygamy will be arrested and sent to prison, the new legislation will have a provision of compensating the wife, depending on conditions. We will create a separate fund for that,” he added.

Sarma stated that tribal communities in the state, which follow some customs, and the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao (which come under purview of 6th Schedule of Constitution) and the areas falling in Bodo Territorial Region, which covers five districts, will be kept out of purview of the new law.

The cabinet also approved a new policy on start ups and innovation. The CM said that under it, the state government would provide money for ideation, prototype development, seed fund, capital venture fund etc. The amounts would range from ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

The cabinet decided to give an award of ₹25 lakhs to Uma Chetry, a member of the Indian women cricket team that won the ICC World Cup recently.