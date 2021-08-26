Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam cabinet approves reopening of classes for final year students from September
india news

Assam cabinet approves reopening of classes for final year students from September

The cabinet also decided to commemorate the birthday of Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna Award winner Bhogeswar Baruah as state sports day every year on September 3.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved reopening of classes for final year students from higher secondary to post graduation from the first week of September provided they were all vaccinated. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved reopening of classes for final year students from higher secondary to post graduation from the first week of September provided all teachers, students above 18 years and employees of educational institutions are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu informed that special vaccination camps will be held at offices of block and district elementary education officers, inspector of schools and universities and colleges from August 27 to September 5.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of classes will be announced on or before August 31. It will be mandatory to take at least one vaccine dose to attend classes and both doses for staying in hostels,” he said.

The cabinet also decided to commemorate the birthday of Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna Award winner Bhogeswar Baruah as state sports day every year on September 3.

It was decided to increase the monthly pension given to sportspersons from 8,000 to 10,000. A one-time financial assistance of 50,000 each to sportspersons was also agreed upon.

RELATED STORIES

The cabinet further decided that players who have won medals at national championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics will be given a lifetime pension of 10,000 per month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hundreds of parakeets smuggled from Allahabad seized in Bengal

Scindia says new drone rules will pave way for air taxis in near future

'Once a pilot resigns...': Air India's submission in Delhi high court

Why is Kerala seeing a Covid surge again? Health minister blames home quarantine
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP