Assam: Class 9 student found dead in hostel bathroom, police suspect suicide

A Class 9 student in Assam’s Cachar district was found dead inside his hostel bathroom early on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that a preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide. A Class 9 student was found dead in a hostel bathroom.

According to police, the 15-year-old was a resident of Cachar district and had recently faced internal disciplinary action that led to his temporary suspension from classes.

“We received information at around 6 am today and, as per CCTV footage from the hostel, the incident appears to have taken place around 4 am,” officer-in-charge of the Lakhipur police station Shankar Dayal said.

The deceased’s family members later filed a First Information Report (FIR), following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Dayal said.

Police said the family members have accused three senior students of abetment of suicide. “We are verifying the age of the accused students. If they are below a certain age, the investigation and interrogation will be carried out under the Juvenile Justice Act,” a police official said.

The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem, he added.

According to family members, the student had joined the school around six months ago after clearing the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). He had returned to the hostel on Sunday after spending a week at home.

The father said he had spoken to his son over the hostel telephone at around 9 pm on Tuesday, just hours before the incident.

“He asked whether I had dinner and whether everything was fine at home. I advised him to obey his seniors and teachers and behave well with everyone. He had exams from Friday, so I also asked him to study well. But he did not mention facing any problems or quarrels,” the father said.

The school’s principal expressed grief over the incident and said that a three-tier investigation has been initiated.

“A three-tier investigation at the school level, the state government level and the Navodaya department level has been initiated immediately,” Kumar said.

He added that the school has an anti-ragging committee and assured that the allegations would be thoroughly examined. “We fully understand the concerns of the parents. If anyone is found guilty, due procedure will be followed and action will be taken,” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290