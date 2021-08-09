Assam CM may call on PM and Shah over Mizoram border row

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the border dispute with Mizoram, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said on Sunday even as an Assam minister warned of moving the Supreme Court against the neighbouring state.

Six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and dozens were injured as a decades-long border dispute sparked violent clashes on July 26, prompting Himanta and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to publicly trade charges. The two sides reached an interim agreement to withdraw their forces from the disputed 4km stretch on July 28.

“The Assam CM is likely to meet the PM on Monday. After that, the CM accompanied by all the MPs from Assam, will meet home minister Amit Shah. There is a possibility that they might discuss a permanent solution to the border dispute,” said BJP MP from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy.

The border clash proved to be a flashpoint between the two BJP-ruled states with the Mizoram Police registering an FIR against Himanta and six top state officials on charges of attempt to murder and assault, and the Assam Police summoning Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena and six top officials over their alleged role in fanning tensions. The political standoff appeared to abate on August 2 as the two sides withdrew the police cases after key leaders met PM Modi.

However, the ties between the two states might not be completely on the mend as Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya said he would consider moving the top court against the Mizoram government if it did not take action against its police officials who he said opened fire at the border, claiming seven lives.

“People are angry and as their representatives, we cannot ignore their emotions. If Mizoram does not take action against its police officials for killing six Assam police jawans, we will consider moving the Supreme Court for justice,” said the MLA from Dholai constituency, where Lailapur — one of the sites of the clashes— is located.

The Mizoram government has maintained that its police personnel acted in self-defence. “Assam police initially attempted to claim Mizoram’s land and they are the ones who started firing on the police officials of Mizoram. Our police fired in defence...,” said chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

Meanwhile, the movement of trucks carrying essential goods to Mizoram appeared to improve after Assam eased an undeclared blockade. “In less than 24 hours of the economic blockade being lifted, more than 200 vehicle have safely moved towards Aizwal. These vehicles, carrying essential items were stranded for more than 10 days. We assure each and every driver that they’ll be safe inside Mizoram if they come, “ executive magistrate-level official of Mizoram’s Kolasib district Carolyne Pachuau said.