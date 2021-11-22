Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: Complaint against alleged attempt to convert Hindus to Christianity
Assam: Complaint against alleged attempt to convert Hindus to Christianity

Hindu Rakkha Bahini member Bijoy Nath said Goala and Bagdi were Hindus but later converted to Christianity and were now trying to convert more Hindus to Christianity
A Hindu Rakkhi Bahini member alleged the two recent converts to Christianity were offering cash to convert poor Hindus, claiming their new faith to be superior. (Reuter Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Two Christian women were detained and later released in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday after a Hindu group lodged a complaint against them for allegedly attempting to convert Hindus to Christianity.

Ananda Medhi, in charge of the Tarapur police station in Silchar, said local residents Nitu Goala and Shirsha Bagdi were “temporarily detained” and later allowed to go home. Police said the investigation in the matter will continue as per the complaint of Hindu Rakkhi Bahini.

The two were detained when a mob surrounded them for playing messages of the Bible on an amplifier and distributing leaflets with Biblical content allegedly urging people to follow Christianity.

Hindu Rakkha Bahini member Bijoy Nath said Goala and Bagdi were Hindus but later converted to Christianity. “Now they are trying to convert more Hindus to Christians. They were saying that Hindus do not have to perform puja; their God and faith are superior. This has hurt Hindu sentiments and it cannot be tolerated in a Hindu area.”

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Uniform civil code is a necessity, mandatorily required today: HC

Another Hindu Rakkhi Bahini member alleged the two were offering cash to convert poor Hindus. “They were offering money to some Hindus and asking them to follow Christianity because their faith is superior. The leaflets they were distributing also say that people can get mental peace if they converted to Christianity to attain God,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Police superintendent Ramandip Kaur claimed the two were not detained. “There was a chaotic situation...and a complaint was lodged against (the) two... Our officials went there and took them to the police station. They were neither detained nor rescued. We are investigating the matter and the situation is under control.”

