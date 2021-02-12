Assam Cong sounds poll bugle with yatra from Srimanta Sankardev’s birthplace

The Congress in Assam sounded its poll bugle on Friday for the coming assembly election by launching the ‘Asom Bosaon Ahok’ (Let’s Save Assam) campaign with a bus ‘yatra’ from Borduwa Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, the 15th century saint-cum-social reformer.

Several Congress leaders including party in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, state unit president Ripun Bora, Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi and former ministers Rakibul Hussain and Gautam Bora were present on the occasion to flag off the ‘yatra’.

“The aim of the ‘yatra’ is to listen to every section of the society-poor, women, youth, unemployed and people from every sphere of life. We are happy that many are coming forward to share their issues with us,” said Singh.

Talking to reporters, Bordoloi, who heads the party’s campaign committee, said that the aim of the ‘yatra’ is to reach every household in the state and seek the public’s support to save Assam from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government.

“The BJP has failed in its promise to protect community identity and honour of Assam. During the 15 years of Congress rule under Tarun Gogoi, we had worked hard to bring peace and stability to Assam. BJP wants to push Assam into turbulence with their divisive agenda,” said Ripun Bora.

Assam goes to polls in April-May.