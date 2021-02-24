Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message

As part of its state-wide campaign ahead of assembly polls, opposition Congress in Assam has collected over 100,000 ‘gamosas’ (traditional scarf-towels) with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) messages scribbled on them.

The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.

During his visit to the state on February 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had worn a ‘gamosa’ with an anti-CAA message on it and had said that the legislation was a ploy by the ruling BJP to divide the people of Assam.

The party’s state wing has said that they would collect 5 million such ‘gamosas’ from across the state and place them at a memorial, which will be constructed if the party comes to power, for the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked Assam in December 2019 and claimed 5 lives.

“Our hope for a united and prosperous Assam is alive and thriving as people have truly risen up to fight divisive forces. Amazed that over a period of few days we have already collected over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA messages,” said state Congress president Ripun Bora.

Lok Sabha MP and chairman of the party’s manifesto drafting committee Gaurav Gogoi took to Twitter to mention the campaign and thank the people of Assam for their gesture.