Assam Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das who extended support to BJP suspended

A statement by the Assam Congress said Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das has been suspended for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities.
Assam Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das extended support to Assam’s BJP government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twiter/@Pijush_hazarika)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 09:46 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Friday suspended one of its legislators in Assam for offering support to the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

Assm unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah suspended Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das from the party “pending disciplinary proceeding with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities”, said an order issued by general secretary Bobbeeta Sharma.

On December 20, Sashi Kanta Das shocked his party colleagues by announcing his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The MLA made the disclosure just ahead of the winter session of the assembly.

“Within a short span, CM Sarma has been able to bring various communities in the state together and also give rapid boost to development. I talked with him about development issues in Raha and he assured all help. Therefore, I’ve decided to support the government,” Das told journalists on December 20.

“A decision on switching of parties and joining the BJP hasn’t been taken at this point. For now I’ve decided to support the government for the sake of development of my constituency,” he had added.

Welcoming the decision, Sarma said that there are many more legislators in the opposition camp who are willing to join the ruling party due to the work carried out by the state government.

Earlier this year, Congress MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra resigned from their seats and joined the BJP.

An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, had also quit his party and joined the ruling party. All three MLAs won bypolls in November and became BJP MLAs.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

