Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution

A court in Assam has sentenced a farmer to three years and three months imprisonment on charges of killing a wild elephant by electrocution.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the district and sessions court in Baksa pronounced Ranjan Singh, a farmer from Tamulpur, guilty under section 51 (1) of the Wildlife Protection Act.

A case was registered against Singh after a female elephant was found dead at his paddy field on August 28, 2018. It was found that the animal had entered the field in search of food but got trapped in the live electric wire set up by Singh to protect his crop from wild animals and died due to electrocution.

“It has surfaced from evidence that the innocent female matured jumbo lost its life because of the crime committed by the accused. So, considering the factual matrix and circumstance of the case, the accused is sentenced to three years and three months rigorous imprisonment,” the order read.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused and if he fails to pay that he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another two months.

According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.