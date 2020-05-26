e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

Nine thousand people affected by the floods have taken shelter in 35 relief camps set up in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts

india Updated: May 26, 2020 20:36 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
People outside their house in a flood-affected village in Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday.
People outside their house in a flood-affected village in Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday.(PTI)
         

Nearly two lakh people in seven districts in Assam have been affected by floods as incessant rain across much of the state worsened the situation on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 229 villages in 17 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been affected by floods.

A total of 1,94,916 people have been affected by floods and nearly 9,000 of them are taking shelter in 35 relief camps set up in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts.

A total of 1,007 hectares of crop area has been submerged due to flooding and around 16,500 domestic animals and poultry affected, the ASDMA said.

Most rivers in the state continued to remain in spate with the Jia Bharali and Brahmaputra flowing above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nematighat (Jorhat) respectively.

Meanwhile, three persons from a single family were killed due to a landslide at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Incessant rainfall in the past couple of days has affected large parts of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased persons. He directed district officials to move people to safer areas to protect them from floods and landslides.

The situation in the region is likely to remain grim for the next few days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya from May 26 to May 28.

tags
top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In