Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi asks party workers to extend assistance in rescue ops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered his condolences to the families of those who had lost loved ones in the Assam floods and called on party workers and leaders to 'continue extending assistance to rescue and rehabilitation operations'.

"My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue and rehabilitation operations," Gandhi said.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with 12 more deaths reported on Wednesday; four people died in Hojai, three were killed in Barpeta and Nalbari, and two in Kamrup districts.

Overall, nearly 55 lakh have been affected by floods in 32 districts. Among the worst-hit are Barpeta (11.3 lakh affected), Kamrup (7.9 lakh affected) and Dhubri (6 lakh affected).

Over two lakh people have taken shelter in 845 relief camps in the state.

11 animals have drowned in the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Nagaon district, He toured flood-hit areas in a boat and interacted with people sheltering at relief camps. He is likely to visit Silchar in Cachar district today to take stock of the situation there, news agency PTI said.