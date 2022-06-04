Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam floods: Situation improves even as 68,000 people continued to suffer
india news

Assam floods: Situation improves even as 68,000 people continued to suffer

Published on Jun 04, 2022 07:56 PM IST
PTI |

Assam's flood situation continued to improve as the affected population decreased to around 68,000 on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

With no new deaths reported, the toll in this year's flood and landslides remained at 38.

No major river in the state is currently flowing over the danger level, the bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood bulletin said 68,590 people are still reeling under waters.

Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon continued to remain affected by the floods.

Till Friday, 69,610 people in five districts were affected by the floods.

Altogether 705 people were taking shelter in four relief camps, while three relief distribution centres were operational in the flood-hit areas.

Floodwaters damaged roads, houses and other infrastructure in Nagaon and Kokrajhar districts.

Erosions caused by the different rivers were reported from Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said. 

Topics
assam flood
