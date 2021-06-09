Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam gets 2 new national parks; total goes up to seven
india news

Assam gets 2 new national parks; total goes up to seven

Located in Kokrajhar district of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in lower Assam, Raimona national park will be spread across 422 sq km.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:22 PM IST
A group of wild elephants at the Dihing Patkai National Park. (Forest Dept. (ASSAM).)

Two new national parks in Assam have got officially notified taking the total number of such protected areas in the state to seven.

The two new national parks are Dihing Patkai and Raimona. Assam already has five national parks—Kaziranga, Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa, Nameri and Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park.

“With the new notifications, Assam will have the third highest numbers of national parks in the country after Madhya Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” Assam forest and environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

Located in Kokrajhar district of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in lower Assam, Raimona national park will be spread across 422 sq km.

With Phipsoo wildlife sanctuary in Bhutan to its north, Buxa tiger reserve in West Bengal to its west and Manas national park in Assam to its east, Raimona is located in a 2300 sq km trans-boundary landscape which is essential for long-ranging animals like elephants and tigers.

Raimona is home to elephants, tigers, golden langurs, clouded leopard, wild buffalo, spotted deer, over 150 species of butterflies, 170 species of birds including the white bellied heron and nearly 380 species of plants.

“Conservation of this area will provide water security to more than 2 million people downstream in Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts, will open opportunities for community-based tourism and focused wildlife management,” said a state government release.

Falling in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts in upper Assam, the Dihing Patkai national park will be spread over 234 sq km. Known earlier as the Dihing Patkai rain forest, it used to have an area of 111 sq km and was considered the “last remaining stretches” of the Assam Valley tropical wet evergreen forests.

Till date, 47 mammal species including tiger, 47 reptile species and 310 species of butterflies have been recorded in Dihing Patkai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP