'Assam govt failed to keep its promises': Cong to stage statewide protests today

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will on Thursday stage protests across the state against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for failing to keep its promises made to the public before the assembly elections this year.

The protests on Thursday will be held across every district of Assam except the constituencies of Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra, Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, which will go into by-polls on October 30.

Rana Goswami, the working president of the APCC, said last Sunday (October 17) that the BJP made five important promises to the state's public as a part of its assembly elections campaign - the safety of women, increasing daily wages of tea gardeners up to ₹350, checking prices of fuel and essential commodities

“Accordingly, the people of Assam gave their mandate in favour of the BJP. But after they came into power, they failed to keep their promises,” Goswami was quoted as saying by the local media. The APCC working president also said that in the upcoming by-polls on October 30, the Congress will win in three constituencies - Thowra, Gossaigaon and Mariani - adding the party will give a tough contest in the remaining two seats.

The Assam Congress had earlier observed a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) on October 11 against the violence which erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur and demanded the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the top post. "The law cannot be different for VVIPs and common citizens. No effort was made to arrest the minister's son till he surrendered," APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah had said after the protest.

In this year’s assembly elections in Assam, the Congress was a part of the Mahajot alliance and won 26 seats. The BJP, meanwhile, won 60 of the total 126 seats and returned to power for a second consecutive time with the support of Asom Gana Parishad which got nine seats and United Peoples Party Liberal which got six seats.

