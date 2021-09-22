Assam govt orders probe into deaths of 2 suspected terrorists in police encounter

The Assam government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the deaths of two suspected cadres of a newly formed militant outfit who were killed in an encounter with police on Saturday.

Jayant Narlikar, Commissioner (Lower Assam Division) has been directed to enquire into the circumstances leading to the deaths of two suspected cadres of the United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) in a police encounter in the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district.

“He will ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the deaths…..and submit an enquiry report within fifteen days,” said the notification issued by Debaprasad Misra, secretary to the state home and political department.

The government move came after public outcry and allegations from opposition parties claiming that the two youths killed in the encounter—Janak Brahma and Jawngsar Mushahary (both 23)-were not ULB cadres.

The police maintain that the youths were cadres of ULB, which was formed last week with the intention of creating a separate Bodoland state, and were killed in an “exchange of fire”.

Brahma and Mushahary were former terrorists belonging to National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and had surrendered before police in January last year following a peace deal signed between the Centre and four factions of outfit.

Police say both youths were involved in extortions following their surrender and were picked up by police on September 17. Based on their information about a camp of ULB located inside Ultapani reserve forest, the police planned an operation the next day.

“When police party (along with the two arrested youths) reached near the camp, suddenly miscreants started firing on police party and in retaliation police party took lying position and started controlled fire towards the extremist party,” said a statement issued by Kokrajhar police after the incident.

A district police official said on condition of anonymity that during the firing, which lasted nearly half an hour, the two arrested youths fled from police custody towards the ULB camp and they were killed in exchange of fire.

Protests sparked in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas following the incident with residents alleging the police had staged the encounter. In a video statement, the ULB too denied any association with the slain youths.

On Monday, Pramod Boro, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which administers BTR, termed the incident as unfortunate and said there would be an investigation. Boro’s party, United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) is part of the BJP-led coalition in Assam.

Hagrama Mohilary, president of opposition Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday that “in the interest of peace and tranquillity in Bodoland region” a CBI inquiry into the encounter should be ordered.

“The outfit (ULB) had given a video statement threatening to launch violence from October if a particular person wasn’t released from jail. The government can’t act under such threats and have to take action to prevent such incidents. Whether those killed are innocent or not will be revealed during inquiry,” CM Sarma said in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Since May this year after formation of the second BJP-led government in the state, there has been a rise in police encounters in Assam. Chief Minister Sarma has maintained that police will shoot at those who try to flee from custody or snatch weapons from police. In the past four months, 26 people have been killed and 42 injured in such encounters.