Assam govt to hand over state GST collected from Zubeen's last film to his foundation: Himanta

The Assam government will transfer ₹2.90 crore, the share of the state GST earned from Zubeen Garg's last film ' Roi Roi Binale' to a foundation set up by the late singer by Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.

The film has grossed ₹32 crore, which is a record in the Assamese film industry.

The state GST will be transferred to 'Kalaguru Foundation' set up by Garg, the chief minister said at an interaction with media persons in a programme titled 'Natun Diner Alap' on the occasion of the new year. The state government will also appoint a Special Public Prosecutor by January 12 to appear in the case related to Garg's death to ensure that justice for Zubeen becomes a reality, Sarma said. ''We are consulting a few criminal lawyers and hope to announce the name by January 6,'' Sarma said, The state government will also approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for setting up a fast-track court for the hearing of the case, he said. ''The decision in this regard will be taken by the high court, but we will make the request'', the CM said, The year 2025 was a very sad year for all Assamese as ''we lost Zubeen and the situation that followed shocked all'', he said.

Garg had gone to attend the North East India Festival at Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Assam police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet within three months but now ''we want justice to be delivered'', Sarma said. The trial of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case began last month at Kamrup District and Sessions Court. The accused persons North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two Personal Security Officers appeared from the Baksa Jail while musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were present online from Haflong Jail.

The SIT had charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava with murder in the charge sheet filed before the CJM on December 12

Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the singer's two PSOs have been accused of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

