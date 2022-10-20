Assam govt withdraws AFSPA from Karbi Anglong, extends Act in 8 other districts

The Assam government has withdrawn the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), from Karbi Anglong district, while extending the controversial legislation, which gives immunity to the security forces, in eight other districts and one sub-division for six months.

The order, effective from October 1, came after a review of the state's law and order, a statement from home and political department principal secretary Niraj Verma said.

According to a PTI report, the law was withdrawn from West Karbi Anglong district in view of the "improved" situation there.

The districts that continue to be categorised as disturbed areas are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, besides Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar in the Barak Valley.

The order, dated October 15 and released on Thursday, stated that nine districts and one sub-division were kept under the AFSPA since April 1 as "disturbed area" after withdrawing the legislation from the rest of the state.

"A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state ... The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of 'Disturbed Area' with effect from 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong," the order said.

The Act was imposed in the northeastern state in November 1990 and had since been extended every six months.

The legislation allows security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

Last year, protests erupted seeking repeal of the Act following the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.

