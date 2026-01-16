Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stressed on the role of GI-tagged products in preserving folk art and environmentally sustainable practices, and said such products should be properly linked to global markets. Assam Guv highlights GI-tagged products in enhancing local artisans, economy

He was speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of a four-day 'GI Mahotsav: Promoting India's Heritage through GI Products, an initiative of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner .

Acharya emphasised that GI-tagged products not only enhance the income and dignity of artisans and farmers but also preserve folk art, traditional knowledge and environmentally sustainable practices.

Protecting these heritages and linking them to global markets is vital for empowering communities and strengthening the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

Emphasising the role of women and youth, Acharya said they are the driving forces of the GI-based economy.

He added that youth innovation, technology and entrepreneurship can connect GI products with branding, startups and e-commerce, and stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the central and state governments, industry bodies and the private sector to fully realise the potential of GI products.

Elaborating on the importance of Geographical Indications, the governor said that a GI tag signifies that a product originates from a specific geographical region and derives its quality, reputation and distinctive characteristics from that place.

He maintained that India today ranks among the leading countries in terms of registered GI products, reflecting its vast cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions.

Every state and region, and often every village, is known for products that testify to skills passed down through generations, the governor added.

Referring to Assam, the governor said the state occupies a distinctive position in the GI landscape, with its products deeply rooted in local geography, ecology and community knowledge.

He highlighted Muga and Eri silk, the bell metal craft of Sarthebari, the terracotta art of Asharikandi, Assam tea, Kaji Nemu, etc, as examples of the state's GI identity.

