Assam teacher sent to jail. She brought beef for lunch, offered to colleagues
Assam teacher sent to jail. She brought beef for lunch, offered to colleagues

Dalima Nessa has been booked on the charges of promoting enmity between groups and for acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
In Assam, the sale of beef is banned in areas which have predominant population of non-beef-eating communities. (Representational Image)
Updated on May 19, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: A school teacher in Assam who was arrested for allegedly carrying beef in her lunch box to school has been sent to judicial custody, officials said on Thursday.

Dalima Nessa, the headmistress of Hurkachungi Middle English School in Lakhipur area of Goalpara district was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint filed against her by some local residents.

“After her arrest, she was produced in court on Wednesday, which sent her to judicial custody. Further investigation is on,” said Mrinal Deka, additional superintendent of police (head quarter), Goalpara district.

It is alleged that Nessa brought beef to school and during the lunch break offered it to some teachers, which didn’t go well with some of them. The incident took place on May 14 at a time when the state’s education department was conducting a periodic review of the functioning of government schools and facilities to students.

While sale and consumption of beef is allowed in Assam, as per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which was passed in the state assembly last year, sale of beef in areas which have predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple, ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) “or other religious institutions belonging to Hindu religion” is banned.

Police said that Nessa has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The provisions of Assam Cattle Preservation Act were not applied in this case as there is no sale of beef or slaughter of cattle involved,” Deka said.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

