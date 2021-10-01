Assam human rights panel asks govt to give details of probe into eviction drive violence

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Thursday asked the state government to give details on whether any inquiry has been ordered into last week’s violence during an eviction drive that claimed lives of two civilians and injured nearly 20 others including 11 policemen.

The commission’s move comes a week after the clashes at Garukhuti in Darrang district based on a letter by senior Congressman and leader of opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia urging AHRC to take suo-motu cognizance of the incident.

The AHRC letter addressed to principal secretary of home and political department asks the government to inform whether any commission has been constituted to probe the incident. The government has been asked to treat the matter as urgent and file a reply within 21 days.

Following the incident that took place on September 23, the state government had announced that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court. No notification in that regard has been issued yet.

“I had submitted the letter to AHRC seeking their intervention as there was human rights violation during the eviction drive that claimed 2 lives. But since the state government has already announced an inquiry, a separate probe by AHRC is unlikely to take place,” said Debabrata Saikia.