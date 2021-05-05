Assam imposes fresh Covid-19 curbs; shops to shut at 2pm, curfew from 6pm-5am

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Assam on Tuesday imposed a fresh set of restrictions. In a revised order, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all shops, commercial establishments, and private and government offices will have to shut at 2pm on all days. Earlier, they had to down shutters at 6pm.

There will be a complete restriction on the movement of people and vehicles at public places from 6pm to 5am on all days. Earlier, a similar curfew was in place from 8pm to 5am.

The new measures will come into effect from 5am on Wednesday and will remain in place till further orders.

“The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the state has shown significant rise necessitating a revisit of the existing directives,” said the fresh order issued by chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

On Monday, Assam recorded 4,489 Covid-19 cases, the highest this year, and 29 deaths. The figure is close to the highest ever number of cases, 4,593, recorded on August 12 last year. The state has 26,477 active cases.

As per the fresh guidelines, offices of organisations involved in essential and emergency services, law enforcement, and election work will be exempt from the 2pm deadline. Likewise, persons engaged in essential and emergency services will be exempted from the 6pm to 5am curfew timings.

“No meeting at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed. For marriages, the only religious parts will be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 20 persons. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage. At all religious places, a congregation of not more than five persons shall be allowed at any time,” the order said.

“Restaurants and eateries can entertain dine-in guests up to 2pm. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed. Restaurants operating within a hotel can allow outside guests up to 2pm. In-house guests of the hotels may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation.”