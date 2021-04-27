Assam imposes night curfew across state till May 1

In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, Assam government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew -- from 8pm to 5am-- across the state beginning today, till May 1.

“It has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of Covid-19 across the state and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all districts of the state, except for essential/emergency services as an emergency measure for well being and safety of the people,” said an order issued by the state disaster management authority.

The state government had earlier ordered all shops and business establishments to close at 6pm to contain the spread of the disease.

On Monday, the state recorded 3,137 new cases and 15 deaths—both figures the state’s highest for this year. The state has 17,764 active cases at present.

Officers of Central and state government departments and those involved in emergency services, public transport, disaster management etc. have been exempted from the curfew, provided they are able to show their valid identity documents on request.

Judicial officials, medical personnel, journalists, pregnant women and patients, diplomats of foreign countries, and persons holding constitutional posts will also be exempted from the curfew.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission shall be required for such movement,” the order read.

Personnel related to food products, animal fodder, medicines, medical equipment, banks, insurance offices, telecommunications, internet, IT services, petrol pumps, LPG units, electricity generation and supply, cold storage and warehousing, private security agencies, manufacturing units of essential commodities and units that require continuous production are also exempted. The curfew will not be applicable on those going for Covid-19 vaccination.