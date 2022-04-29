Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case
india news

Assam: Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

Mevani was rearrested this week after getting bail in Kokrajhar in a separate case related to alleged offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani. (/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 04:08 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: A court in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday granted bail to Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani, who was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a policewoman. Mevani was rearrested after getting bail in Kokrajhar in a separate case related to alleged offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The district and sessions court [Barpeta] granted bail to Mevani on a bond of 1,000. Further details of the bail order are awaited,” Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said.

Mevani’s lawyers on Thursday moved a fresh bail petition in the Barpeta court, which reserved its order until Friday. On Tuesday, Mevani was remanded in five-day police custody.

The second case against Mevani, who is the convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch and supported Congress last year, was registered in Barpeta on April 21 under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 294 (singing, reciting, uttering obscene song, ballad, or words in or near a public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 354 (assault or criminal force on woman).

RELATED STORIES

Mevani, 41, allegedly used slang words against the policewoman on April 21 while the lawmaker was being brought from the Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar. He was arrested from Gujarat’s Palanpur on April 20 and brought to Guwahati the next day. Mevani, a legislator from Vadgam, and taken to Kokrajhar, where ruling Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Arup Kumar Dey filed the case related to alleged tweets against Modi.

Mevani was sent in three-day police remand on April 21 and a day’s judicial remand on April 24 before he was rearrested in connection with the second case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP