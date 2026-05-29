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Assam journalist assaulted, media office vandalised in Silchar; one detained: Cops

Raju Das, a reporter and anchor for Silchar-based newspaper-cum-digital platform Barak Bani, alleged that accused first called him to ask where he was and later entered office to assault him

Published on: May 29, 2026 05:21 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 26-year-old journalist working for a Bengali newspaper in Assam’s Silchar was allegedly assaulted by a group of men, who also vandalised the office of the media house, police said on Friday.

Raju Das, who works as a reporter and anchor for Silchar-based newspaper-cum-digital platform Barak Bani, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men.

Police officers said the attack took place in the Second Link Road area of Silchar town at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, following which the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Rangirkhari Police Station.

“Based on the FIR, we have registered a case and also detained one of the accused persons. We have collected CCTV footage to identify others, and further investigation is underway,” Cachar additional superintendent of police (crime) Rajat Pal said.

Raju Das, who works as a reporter and anchor for Silchar-based newspaper-cum-digital platform Barak Bani, alleged that the accused first called him to ask where he was and later entered the office to assault him.

“After I told them that I was working at the office, they came there and entered the room saying they wanted to discuss something. But suddenly one of them started punching me while wearing brass knuckles. I started bleeding and almost fell unconscious before my colleagues intervened and saved me,” he told HT on Friday.

Raju’s family members said he sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Silchar.

“Some of the injuries are deep and, after the CT scan, doctors advised immediate admission,” family members said, adding that he is responding well to treatment.

Police said they would collect the medical reports and record Raju’s statement once doctors permit them to do so.

 
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