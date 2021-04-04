Assam makes negative Covid-19 test must for travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru

The Assam government on Sunday made negative RT-PCR report must for travellers coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru, the capitals of two states (Maharashtra and Karnataka) where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is wreaking havoc.

"All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival," news agency ANI reported quoting from an order of Assam government. The new rule will come into effect from April 9.

Both Maharashtra and Karnataka are among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over rise in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra is the worst hit, recording 49,447 new cases of the infection on Saturday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and six other states contribute to more than 80 per cent of daily Covid-19 cases, the ministry reported. And together with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala, the 12 states displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, the health ministry reported.

The situation is serious, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a high-level meeting with officials on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is also holding a cabinet meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state and is expected to announce more stringent curbs to check the spread of the disease.

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509 , according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

Assam, meanwhile, is among 14 states and union territories (UTs) which have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Others on the list are Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam has also not witnessed a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases which is being reported from across the country.

The daily Covid-19 cases in Assam had fizzled down to single digits last month but in recent days the figure is gradually witnessing an upward trend.