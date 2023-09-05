Assam man held in Bengaluru over held for blackmailing woman

The Bengaluru police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing a woman with her intimate photos and demanding sexual favours from her, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Amir Hussain Faisal, from Darrang district in Assam. He was working at a private software company in Bengaluru, where he is said to have befriended the victim.

According to police officers, the accused and the victim got acquainted two years ago, after which the two were in a relationship. The relationship allegedly lasted a year-and-a-half, during which the accused recorded their private moments, police officers said.

Faisal later quit his job six months ago and returned to Assam, but allegedly continued to harass the victim. “The accused contacted the woman last month and sought sexual favours from her. He also created fake Instagram accounts in the victim’s name and uploaded some private photos of her when she disagreed,” a police officer privy to the development said.

The woman then filed a complaint at the HSR Layout police station. A police officer said that he was arrested from Chennai where he was waiting to meet the victim. “We asked the woman to cooperate with the accused and sent a special team with her to nab the accused,” a police officer said.

The police have booked the accused under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 384 (Punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and under various other sections of the IT Act, 2000. They are also investigating to ascertain whether the accused has blackmailed other women as well, police added.